Cowboys’ star Ceedee Lamb continues praising the great work George Pickens has done after being traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers, amid rumors surrounding the star wide receiver regarding detrimental behavior for the black and gold team.

According to Lamb, none of what was supposedly happening with Mike Tomlin and the Steelers regarding Pickens was true. “As far as everything that he’s doing and accomplishing, I feel like the standard that they had set for him before, like all the little antics that they had going on about him, you don’t see none of that going on here. He’s vibing.”

Now, thanks to this fresh start, Pickens is once again one of the top receivers in the NFL, taking advantage of the great year Dak Prescott has had. However, due to defensive issues, Dallas is far from being a Super Bowl contender.

Why did Steelers trade George Pickens?

The Steelers traded George Pickens because, although they never said it publicly, several reports indicated that Mike Tomlin was not happy with the wide receiver’s behavior on and off the field. Additionally, they were not willing to offer him a contract extension over $30 million per season.

Who replaced George Pickens with the Steelers?

DK Metcalf was George Pickens’ replacement with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and following a blockbuster trade with the Seahawks, he was given a massive four-year, $132 million contract. Despite that, Metcalf has not delivered, as his numbers have fallen short of expectations: 37 catches, 551 yards, and 5 touchdowns.

The argument used to justify that lack of production is that Metcalf constantly faces double coverage. In that case, the main criticism falls on Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson, who have not been able to take advantage of the opportunity. For this reason, many wonder what would have happened if Metcalf and Pickens were in the same offense alongside Aaron Rodgers.

Is George Pickens getting a new contract with Cowboys?

George Pickens is definitely earning a new contract with the Cowboys that could make him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL. Lamb hopes Jerry Jones gives him a big paycheck and explained what has been the difference for Pickens between the Cowboys and the Steelers.

“I just feel like he’s comfortable here. He’s happy here. He has a home here and he feels like he’s accepted. I feel like we did a great job of just welcoming him with open arms. I mean, everything that he’s done in Pittsburgh, like, bring that here. We are going to figure out everything else and how we got to grow as men and as a football player off the field. But, other than that, come and be you. With that, it was very easy for him. He understood that we weren’t trying to change him. We wanted him to come over here and do that and that’s what he’s doing. He’s actually exceeding that. So, shout out to George Pickens.”