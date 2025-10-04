NFL News: Dak Prescott’s new key weapon on the Cowboys sends strong warning to the rest of the league

So far this NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys have struggled to find consistency — largely due to a string of injuries in a short span. As a result, Dak Prescott may have to rely on a new key weapon heading into the matchup against the Jets, looking to spark the offense and do even more damage through the ground.

With Miles Sanders officially ruled out, former Texas Longhorns standout Jaydon Blue could be in line to make his debut — if head coach Brian Schottenheimer decides to give him the nod.

Ahead of what could be a major opportunity at MetLife Stadium, the explosive running back spoke to the media and expressed his excitement, stating that he’s ready for the challenge and eager to showcase his full skill set on the big stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Very excited,” Blue said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team website. “I’ve waited my time. I’ve stayed patient. I always was told to trust the process, and I knew eventually if I was to stay consistent and work hard that my time would come.

Jaydon Blue #34 of the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertisement

“It was a part of the plan. I’m just excited that I finally get to go out there and showcase my skills.” Blue has yet to make his official debut after suffering an ankle injury during the preseason.

Advertisement

see also Trevon Diggs sends bold request to Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus after absence in game vs Packers

Ready for action

Since Jaydon Blue’s arrival in Dallas, Brian Schottenheimer had taken note of certain off-the-field behaviors that didn’t align with the Cowboys’ team philosophy. As a result, the former Longhorn had to refocus and better prepare himself in order to finally earn a shot with the first team.

Advertisement

“Just making sure that I’m finishing the right way and practicing hard,” Blue said. “Staying in the playbook, just making sure that I’m doing the small details right so I can be able to perform at the highest level. How I prepare is being more detailed, just the little small things. Whether that’s a play, making sure that I’m being where I was supposed to be on time, being engaged in meetings and stuff like that.”

Blue and the Dallas coaching staff held several conversations leading up to this moment, where both sides were able to reach a mutual understanding of what was expected from the young running back in order to earn his shot this Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When and where: Cowboys vs. Jets showdown

The Dallas Cowboys are set for a pivotal NFL Week 5 showdown against the New York Jets this Sunday, October 5th. The game will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.