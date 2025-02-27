Trending topics:
Philadelphia isn't slowing down after the Super Bowl triumph over the Chiefs. The Eagles are reportedly gearing up for a massive move to bolster their roster, targeting a star player in what could be a game-changing blockbuster trade.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Nick Sirianni head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesNick Sirianni head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles had a spectacular performance to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and now they want more. Although it is very early to talk about building a dynasty, that is the goal for Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman.

The first steps will be to retain key players in free agency, such as Zack Baun, Josh Sweat, or Milton Williams. Additionally, as was the case with Jalen Carter, the Draft could be the perfect time to add depth to the roster for another championship run.

The good news is that the offense will undergo very few changes and will be formidable with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, and DeVonta Smith. Now, in this promising scenario, the Eagles could make a strong move to counter any threat in the division from the Commanders or Dallas Cowboys.

Who will sign with the Eagles after the Super Bowl?

Myles Garrett could sign with the Philadelphia Eagles if the Cleveland Browns finally accept his trade request. A report from Jeremy Fowler mentioned that the defending champions are a possible destination to prevent the Commanders from acquiring the star.

“This is a conversation that some people in the league have had. The Philadelphia Eagles, one of the most aggressive teams on the trade market, will be looking for a pass rusher. Myles Garrett, they would not want to se him go to the Washington Commanders for example. If that was to gain traction, Howie Roseman would likely step in and try to make a deal that is too hard for the Cleveland Browns to refuse.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

