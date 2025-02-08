Philadelphia Eagles prepare for the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, looking for revenge after the loss of the 2023 edition. It is a new opportunity to win the NFL league title for Jalen Hurts, who recovers a key player to try to defeat Andy Reid‘s team.

In recent days, head coach Nick Sirianni and the rest of the Eagles have been talking about the possibility of having the full roster ready to face the Chiefs. With that in mind, Philadelphia and Kansas City have been studying tactics for the Super Bowl for days, but now the final roster is about to be announced.

The good news for the Eagles is that defensive end Brandon Graham has been activated and is no longer on injured reserve. He is expected to play in Super Bowl LIX against Reid‘s Chiefs after last seeing action in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Super Bowl could be the final game in the career of Graham, a teammate of Hurts who has been a historic symbol of the Eagles over the years. The 36-year-old veteran has been with Philadelphia since the 2010 season and has appeared in a total of 206 games.

Brandon Graham of the Philadelphia Eagles

What was Graham’s injury?

Graham had torn his triceps in Week 12 against the Rams, an injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season. The Eagles’ arrival at the Super Bowl allowed the veteran to recover and have the possibility of adding one more appearance as the player who has played the most games in the history of the Philadelphia franchise.

Changes to the Eagles’ injured reserve

With Graham among those available for the Super Bowl against the Chiefs, Sirianni placed offensive lineman Nick Gates on injured reserve with a groin injury. At the same time, Philadelphia promoted fullback Khari Blasingame and linebacker Nicholas Morrow from the practice squad.