Just a week after the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Super Bowl victory, new footage continues to emerge, offering fresh insights into their championship journey. One of the latest clips features Eagles star Saquon Barkley delivering a passionate speech to his teammates ahead of their showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Following their championship parade in Philadelphia, where players celebrated with thousands of fans in the streets, the team is already looking ahead to next season. With their sights set on defending the Super Bowl title, players are taking time to rest and recharge before returning to the grind.

As anticipation builds for the Eagles‘ 2025 campaign, behind-the-scenes footage from their championship run continues to surface. In one newly released video, Barkley’s fiery speech before Super Bowl LIX has generated significant buzz among fans, reflecting the team’s unwavering belief in their ability to win.

“As I watch the film, my confidence grows more and more. These guys can’t f*** with us. I don’t care how many times they’ve been here, I don’t care how many times they’ve won it. They haven’t seen a team like us,” Barkley declared in the locker room before kickoff against the Chiefs.

Saquon Barkley, running back for the Philadelphia Eagles

Barkley reflects on Giants after Super Bowl victory

Barkley’s time with the New York Giants left a lasting impact, as they were the franchise that introduced him to the NFL. While he showcased his talent during his tenure in New York, he wasn’t able to achieve major team accolades due to the organization’s struggles during his time there.

Still, Barkley made it clear that his relationship with the Giants remains strong. “Yeah, I mean, you know, that clip doesn’t really display my relationship with that organization from top to bottom,” Barkley said on Tuesday night on The Tonight Show.

“They’re the people that brought me in. After the game, so many guys and people from that organization reached out to me and were super happy. One, for my birthday, and two, to see me hold that Lombardi Trophy because they know the hard work I put in. That clip is in the past, and I’m happy to be an Eagle,” he added.

Barkley embracing his future with the Eagles

Despite his ties to the Giants, Barkley has fully embraced his new home in Philadelphia. After winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles, he described his time with the team as an incredible experience and is determined to build a lasting legacy.

“I look at it like Marshall Faulk, one of my favorite running backs. He played for the Colts, but he’s remembered as a Ram. Now, I’m just trying to be remembered as an Eagle,” Barkley said.