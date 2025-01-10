NFL News: Eagles provide hopeful update on superstar Jalen Hurts

After clearing the NFL‘s concussion protocol, Jalen Hurts is set to return to action for the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFC East champions (14-3) will likely have their starting lineup at full strength for Sunday’s Wild Card matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

“Always feel better when Jalen Hurts is on the field,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Friday. Hurts, 26, has been the linchpin of the Eagles’ success this season, showcasing his dual-threat capabilities with 2,903 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, 14 rushing touchdowns, and 630 rushing yards in 15 games. His versatility and leadership firmly place him among the NFL’s elite quarterbacks.

Hurts hasn’t played since suffering a concussion during the Eagles’ December 22 loss to Washington. This week, he resumed practice, signaling his readiness to lead the team into the postseason.

Despite Hurts‘ absence, backups Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee managed to guide the Eagles to two crucial victories to close out the regular season. Before his injury, Hurts led the Eagles on a 10-game winning streak, solidifying their position as Super Bowl contenders.

December 15, 2024: Kenny Pickett 7 during the Philadelphia Eagles vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA. Brook Ward Apparent Media Group Philadelphia USA

Hurts: The engine behind Philadelphia’s dominance

Jalen Hurts is the heart and soul of the Eagles’ offense, with his dual-threat skills serving as the foundation for their success. His regular season stats—18 passing touchdowns, 14 rushing touchdowns, 2,903 passing yards, and 630 rushing yards—underscore his ability to keep defenses on edge. Few quarterbacks can seamlessly combine precision passing with game-breaking mobility, making Hurts a matchup nightmare.

More than just a statistical marvel, Hurts has emerged as a leader who inspires confidence across the locker room. Whether it’s engineering game-winning drives or bulldozing through defenders for critical first downs, he elevates the play of everyone around him.

The road to the Super Bowl

With Hurts under center, the Eagles’ chances of making a deep postseason run are significantly bolstered. At 14-3, Philadelphia boasts one of the most balanced rosters in the league. But it’s Hurts’ presence that transforms the Eagles from contenders to favorites.

The Eagles’ offensive scheme thrives on Hurts’ ability to create mismatches, whether through pinpoint passes or explosive runs. His return couldn’t come at a better time as the team prepares for a high-stakes clash against the Packers.

The coaching staff will undoubtedly prioritize minimizing risks to Hurts, implementing strategies to keep him healthy throughout the playoffs. As long as he’s on the field, the Eagles possess not just the tools to win but the potential to dominate their path to a Super Bowl title.