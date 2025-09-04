NFL News: Eagles reportedly tried to make shocking trade with Jerry Jones and Cowboys

The Eagles wanted to make a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Cowboys for Micah Parsons. No joke. A surprising report from Adam Schefter confirmed that Philadelphia’s general manager, Howie Roseman, explored the option with Jerry Jones.

“One team that made a strong play this summer to try to trade for All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons was none other than the Philadelphia Eagles, per league sources. The Eagles called the Cowboys to see if they could acquire Parsons and bring him back to Pennsylvania. But the Cowboys had no interest in trading Parsons in the division, especially to the defending Super-Bowl champion Eagles.”

As expected, Jones shut the door on the Eagles and ultimately accepted the offer from the Green Bay Packers. A 2026 first-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick, and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happened between Micah Parsons and Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys were not willing to offer Micah Parsons a contract extension and instead looked for the best suitor in the NFL. The Packers turned out to be the perfect fit with a strong package in return, while also meeting the player’s financial demands.

The Eagles’ option would have been very attractive for Parsons, as it would have meant a return to Pennsylvania after playing in Harrisburg and, during his college football career, at Penn State.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Micah Parsons reveals contract negotiation details with Jerry Jones and agent David Mulugheta after trade between Cowboys and Packers

In fact, just a few weeks ago, Parsons’ background sparked strong rumors that if the Cowboys put him on the market, the Steelers could have been a possibility. In the end, neither Pittsburgh nor Philadelphia. His future is in Green Bay.