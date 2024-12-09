NFL News: Former Super Bowl Champion shows admiration for unique trait of Dan Campbell's Lions

The Detroit Lions‘ campaign this season in the NFL has undoubtedly exceeded expectations in every way. With a playoff spot already secured, Dan Campbell‘s team knows they’re aiming for more and looking to claim the division. It’s not just talent that has brought them this far; other aspects, highlighted by a former Super Bowl champion, make this team a strong title contender.

Richard Sherman, the successful cornerback who became a champion with the Seattle Seahawks ten years ago, expressed great admiration for the Lions’ current success, specifically for one key aspect: the trust that exists between the head coach and his players.

In critical moments on fourth downs, where the coach would typically prefer to punt, Jared Goff pushes to go for it, and Dan Campbell ultimately agrees. This decision highlights the trust Campbell has in his players’ talent when it comes to making key decisions, something Sherman specifically points out as one of the team’s standout qualities.

“Jared basically comes over, and Dan’s on the headset telling him, ‘Hey, we’re kicking it. Get the field goal team ready, we’re gonna stand here, we’re gonna talk it through but we’re gonna kick it.’ And Jared, dejected, is like, ‘Man, I wanted to go,’” Sherman said.

“Dan Campbell just looks at him and says, ‘You want to do it? (expletive) it, we’re going for it.’ And he changes his mind and goes for it. He trusts his men, he trusts his team, he trusts his offensive line that they’re gonna get it done for him,” he added.

“And some people may look at that and say, ‘Is that really how it should go?’ Yeah, yeah that’s how it should go. You can do all the analytics in the world, you can say, ‘Oh, this percentage, or this percentage,’ but at the end of the day, do you trust your team? Do you trust your guys?” Sherman said. “And if your quarterback says he thinks that they can get it done, and you say, ‘I’m gonna believe in my quarterback and what he sees and what he does.’ That’s a gut feeling, and that’s why this team is ready through walls for Dan Campbell, because he believes in them like they believe in him,” he finally concluded.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell talks to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the Detroit Lions versus the Green Bay Packers game on Thursday December 5, 2024 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

Campbell could get key player back for the finish

As the NFL regular season slowly comes to an end, the Lions are already certain they’ll be competing in the upcoming playoffs. Dan Campbell received good news regarding the potential return of a key player in their quest to reach the Super Bowl.

DE Aidan Hutchinson, who suffered a serious injury against the Dallas Cowboys, has been recovering steadily, and there are those who believe his return to the field could come sooner than expected.

“He’s actually doing some underwater running on an underwater treadmill. He’s able to walk on land, as they say, he’s supposed to use a cane but he’s not really using it right now. And they actually are holding out hope, just because of how hard he works, that he could possibly be back not the Super Bowl, but the NFC Championship game depending on how that bone feels, and Dan Campbell says also, how much practice he gets,” Jay Glazer stated.

Aidan Hutchinson during the victory against the Vikings in Week 14

What’s left for Detroit heading into the end of the season?