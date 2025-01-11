NFL News: Former Super Bowl champion weighs in on Patrick Mahomes' pressure ahead of the postseason final

The Kansas City Chiefs, already secured as the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a 15-2 record, are poised to begin their playoff journey without the need to navigate Wild Card Weekend. Much of their success is owed to the collective effort of the team and, undeniably, the brilliance of their superstar quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Despite Mahomes’ already impressive resume, former Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl champion with the New Orleans Saints, Chase Daniel, believes the stakes are higher than ever for the 28-year-old.“Patrick Mahomes has 15 playoff wins, OK? And Patrick Mahomes [is] going to go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time when it’s all said and done, I truly believe that,” Daniel said on the Scoop City podcast.

“However, Patrick Mahomes has a chance to do what no other quarterback in NFL history has done, and that’s win three straight Super Bowls. And Patrick Mahomes, he cares about legacy. He cares about what people think. He cares — he wants to be that person. He was talking about it a day after they went back-to-back: ‘Well, it’s never been done. Might as well go try and do it.’”

Daniel expressed full confidence in Mahomes, asserting that this postseason presents a pivotal opportunity for him to achieve an unparalleled feat and further cement his place among the greatest players in NFL history. “This is his chance. They’re at home throughout the playoffs. I think they can do it. Patrick Mahomes could really, really, truly vault himself into the greatest-of-all-time conversation with a three-peat.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Mahomes’ legacy in the spotlight

Patrick Mahomes has already redefined what it means to excel as an NFL quarterback. With two Super Bowl victories, multiple MVP awards, and a knack for delivering in high-stakes moments, Mahomes has set himself apart as a generational talent. However, a third consecutive championship would elevate him to unprecedented heights, not just as an individual player but as the leader of one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history.

More than just statistics and accolades, this potential achievement would symbolize an era of unparalleled excellence, positioning Mahomes as a transcendent figure in sports history. For the Kansas City Chiefs, the pursuit of this milestone is more than just about making history—it’s about solidifying a legacy that could redefine greatness in the NFL.