NFL News: Giants' Malik Nabers loses key player for game vs Commanders

New York Giants star Malik Nabers will be without a key partner for several weeks in the 2024 NFL season.

The New York Giants are on a 2-6 losing streak and face the 6-2 Washington Commanders, who lead the NFC East, in a divisional matchup. The New York franchise confirmed the extended absence of an important teammate for star wide receiver Malik Nabers midway through the 2024 NFL season.

Hopes are not high for the Giants this season, especially considering the repeated injuries that have plagued the team’s season. Without going any further, it was Nabers himself who went into the concussion protocol and missed league games.

Nabers’ teammate who will miss a few games for the Giants is none other than kicker Greg Joseph, who is on injured reserve. New York’s franchise player will miss the game against the Commanders and will be out for at least three more games.

Joseph is dealing with an abdominal injury and his recovery has no set timetable, but at least it is known that the best way to get him back is to have him on the reserve roster. The Giants kicker played in six games this season and made 13 touchdowns.

Greg Joseph of the New York Giants

Who will replace Joseph as the Giants’ kicker?

Finding a replacement mid-season is no easy task, especially for an established name like Joseph. However, the Giants decided to promote Jude McAtamney from the practice squad to take over his kicking duties in Sunday afternoon’s game against the Commanders.

Another new kicker for the Giants in 2024 NFL Season

This is the third change in starting kickers for the Giants this season. It was against the Commanders in Week 2 when starter Graham Gano went down with an injury to make way for Joseph, who will now be out for several weeks. Having a healthy kicker will be good news for the rest of the season.