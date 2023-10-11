Bill Belichick announces if Mac Jones will remain as starting quarterback for the Patriots

After the retirement of Tom Brady, the New England Patriots haven’t found their franchise quarterback for the future. Though Mac Jones seemed to be the answer following a solid college career at Alabama, the truth is they’re far away from being a contender.

This season, the Patriots have started with a 1-4 record and suffered two massive losses in the last few weeks. 38-3 against the Dallas Cowboys and a humiliating 34-0 blowout at home facing the Saints.

As a consequence, Bill Belichick is running out of time and patience. That’s why, before a Week 6 matchup with the Raiders, the legendary coach made a big decision.

Bill Belichick confirms Mac Jones remains as starter for the Patriots

It’s important to remember that Mac Jones was benched in those two big losses for the Patriots. Considering this scenario, many insiders thought there could be a change in the depth chart prior to the game against the Raiders.

This Wednesday, Bill Belichick shut down any possible rumor confirming Jones will remain as the starting quarterback for New England. “Yeah, we’re not making any changes.”

In case Mac Jones fails again, Bailey Zappe is the backup and Will Grier is the No.3 quarterback in the roster for the Patriots. This is the worst start for Belichick since the 2000 season.