Trevor Lawrence’s tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars has been far from perfect, leading many to speculate about his future with the team. Now, the organization has addressed the trade rumors surrounding their franchise quarterback.

In 2021, the Jaguars held the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and it was no surprise when they selected Trevor Lawrence, widely regarded as the best quarterback of his class.

While Lawrence has improved each year, he has yet to become the clutch performer Jacksonville expected. This has fueled speculation that the team might consider trading him, and now the Jaguars have made their stance clear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trevor Lawrence trade rumors: Jaguars set the record straight

The Jaguars had high expectations for Trevor Lawrence, believing he would be the cornerstone of their franchise. Although the former Clemson standout has shown flashes of brilliance, he has yet to deliver consistent success.

see also NFL News: Steelers are reportedly interested in blockbuster trade for star quarterback to replace Russell Wilson

Despite Lawrence’s statistical growth, team success has remained elusive. This led to rumors that Jacksonville might explore trading him in exchange for high draft picks to reset their roster.

Advertisement

Recently, one of the hottest rumors in the NFL linked Lawrence to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are in desperate need of a quarterback and reportedly viewed him as a potential solution.

Advertisement

However, that speculation has now been shut down. According to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco, a source within the Jaguars organization stated there is “no chance” the team will move on from Lawrence in the near future.

Advertisement

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) warms up before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“Regarding recent report that Steelers have inquired about a trade for Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, a Jaguars source said there’s ‘no chance’ they’ll trade Lawrence and called the idea ‘ridiculous,’ the report stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What could the Jaguars get in return for Trevor Lawrence?

Among the quarterbacks from the 2021 NFL Draft class, Trevor Lawrence remains the most promising. While he has yet to lead the Jaguars to sustained success, there’s no denying his talent and potential.

see also High expectations, massive letdowns: The worst picks in NFL Draft history

Reports suggest that if Jacksonville were to put Lawrence on the trade market, they could command at least one first-round pick, along with other high-value selections. However, with the Jaguars making it clear they have no plans to move him, any trade talks appear to be off the table—for now.