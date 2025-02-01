The contract extension saga between Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals before the start of this season was one of the most talked-about events in the NFL. Ahead of the Pro Bowl, the talented wide receiver, who plays alongside Joe Burrow, shared his thoughts on what he believes should happen with his future in the franchise.

After one of his best seasons since entering the league, Chase made it clear to the media that he believes he deserves to be recognized financially. The former LSU standout is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which means he could secure a lucrative extension with the franchise.

“At the end of the day I just hope I get what’s fair,” Chase said on ESPN. “… Hopefully I don’t put too much pressure on anybody, but I just want it to be fair, that’s all. … Fair is – What I deserve. I can’t really say everything I want to say. It’s what I deserve, what I worked for, how hard I worked for. It’s a written story already.”

Having caught 127 passes for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns, Chase had a standout season with Cincinnati, joining an exclusive club in NFL history by winning the triple crown—leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Before the start of a new season, where the Bengals will look to improve their win total compared to their last appearance, the franchise will need to negotiate contract extensions with two of their top stars: Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Burrow shares his thoughts on Ja’Marr Chase’s contract situation

Joe Burrow is the franchise player for the Bengals, so his opinion is always carefully listened to whenever he addresses a specific topic. As negotiations between the WR and the team are expected to begin, the QB sent a clear message to the Bengals about Ja’Marr Chase’s contract extension.

“I don’t know what more he (Ja’Marr Chase) could show and do to prove himself. We have several guys like that who have stepped up for us and deserve to be paid—deserve to be paid what they’re worth,” Burrow said about Chase’s contract in an interview with ESPN.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 04, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Chase picks his Super Bowl favorite

Ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Ja’Marr Chase spoke with the press and shared his thoughts on who he’s rooting for to perform better on February 9th.

“Everyone knows I’m not a KC fan, so I’m hoping Saquon (Barkley) rushes for like 200 (yards) this game,” Chase said on ESPN. “I think overall it will be a great game. Just because both sides has great players on each side.”