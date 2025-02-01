NFL News: Ja’Marr Chase reveals his favorite player for Super Bowl LIX between Chiefs and Eagles

Ja’Marr Chase had an incredible season with the Cincinnati Bengals, but it wasn’t enough to secure a playoff spot, marking the team’s second consecutive year missing the postseason. As Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles approaches, Chase revealed which player he hopes will deliver a standout performance.

Chase made it clear he’s not a Chiefs fan and is rooting for Saquon Barkley to have a monster game, saying, “Everyone knows I’m not a KC fan, so I’m hoping Saquon rushes for like 200 this game.” His comment hinted at possible support for the Eagles in the championship matchup.

The Bengals receiver expects a well-balanced contest, noting, “I think overall it would be a great game, just because both sides have great players.” The Eagles, in particular, boast one of the league’s top defenses, finishing the NFL regular season ranked second overall.

Barkley is set to play in his first Super Bowl and just his second career postseason since entering the league in 2018. He had a dominant regular season, racking up 2,005 rushing yards on 345 carries—both career highs.

Can Barkley Rush for 200 Yards in the Super Bowl?

Barkley already proved he can hit that mark, rushing for 205 yards on 26 carries against the Rams in the Divisional Round. However, he was held to 118 yards in the NFC Championship against the Commanders. During the regular season, he recorded two 200-yard games, both against the Rams, and has five total postseason touchdowns so far.

Other Running Backs Who Have Rushed for 200 Yards in the Playoffs

Before Barkley, only eight running backs had ever rushed for 200 yards in a playoff game. His performance now makes him the ninth, placing him ahead of former Commanders back Timmy Smith and just behind Keith Lincoln of the Chargers. No player had reached the milestone since 2020.

