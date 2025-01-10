In his first year in the NFL, Jayden Daniels led the Washington Commanders to the playoffs. Now, the rookie quarterback has made a big promise to the club ahead of this crucial challenge.

During the 2024 NFL Draft, the Commanders decided to address their long-standing issues at quarterback. After years of struggles at the position, the front office didn’t hesitate to select a top signal-caller with the No. 2 overall pick.

Jayden Daniels was widely regarded as one of the best prospects in his class. The former LSU standout delivered an impressive performance in his rookie season, helping the Commanders return to the playoffs after a four-year absence.

Jayden Daniels makes big promise to Commanders fans ahead of the 2025 playoffs

It’s been a long time since the Washington franchise experienced success in the NFL. Following several changes in recent years, the Commanders have struggled to be competitive, but it seems their luck may be turning around.

Under new ownership, the Commanders appear poised to return to their glory days. The front office has built a competitive roster and assembled a solid coaching staff capable of selecting key players to improve the team.

Last year, Dan Quinn urged the front office to use their 2nd overall pick on Jayden Daniels. The quarterback had an outstanding tenure at LSU, even breaking some of the impressive records previously set by Joe Burrow.

Jayden Daniels finished the 2024 regular season with a 12-5 record, leading the Commanders back to the playoffs after four years. Now, the rookie has promised the club that he will keep his emotions in check and focus on defeating the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.

Jayden Daniels, quarterback of the Washinton Commanders

“It’s exciting, but I mean, you’ve got to kind of deal with those emotions,” Daniels said in his press conference this week. “But I know at the end of the day, still you’ve got to go out there and play ball. A lot of people [are] going to put a lot of emphasis on it because at this point it’s really win or go home. And from there, it’s like, OK, you’ve got to go out there.

“The focus level might be a little bit more, but you’ve got to stay who you are throughout the week, who you’ve been for these 17-18 weeks, and go out there and just play ball.”

When will the Commanders vs. Buccaneers Wild Card game be played?

The Commanders will visit Raymond James Stadium to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite Washington finishing with a better record, the NFC South champions secured playing at home by winning their division.

This exciting game is scheduled for Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 8:00 PM Eastern Time. According to oddsmakers, the Buccaneers are favored, largely due to their home-field advantage.

