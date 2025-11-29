Jerry Jones was heavily criticized when he decided that the best thing for the Dallas Cowboys was to move on from Micah Parsons. The controversial owner asked for patience and warned that everything would change once the trade deadline arrived.

Jones kept his word by acquiring defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson. In addition, Jerry knew the defense would also improve with the return of key players such as DeMarvion Overshown.

Now, the Cowboys are dreaming of reaching the playoffs thanks to an impressive offense led by Dak Prescott along with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. We can’t forget that, just as Jerry Jones was torn apart for letting Parsons go, the owner pulled off an unlikely and low-cost trade to bring in Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What is the chance of Cowboys making the playoffs?

The Dallas Cowboys have an 18 percent chance of making the playoffs according to NFL analytics. The team has a 6-5-1 record and needs to win all their remaining games to have a real chance of reaching the postseason.

However, the big problem is that in the wild card race they need a lot of help from teams like the Seahawks, Packers, and Lions. For that reason, many believe their best option is the NFC East title, as they are a game and a half behind the Eagles.

In the case of ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Cowboys’ playoff chances are at 18.5 percent and 9.7 percent to win the division. In this scenario, if the Cowboys manage the feat of advancing, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said they can beat anyone at home or on the road.

“We’ll play anybody, anywhere. I think you can see that by what we’ve done the last couple of weeks and the moment is not too big for us. We just play and then we know the fourth quarter is going to come and when the fourth quarter comes, we know we’re going to find a way to win. I think you just keep doing that.”

Are the Cowboys eliminated of playoffs?

The Cowboys are not eliminated from the playoffs, and if they win the rest of their games, they would finish with an 11-5-1 record and a good chance of advancing. They would need to surpass either the Packers (8-3-1) or the 49ers (8-4) in the wild card race.