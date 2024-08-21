Jerry Jones is making a lot of moves on defense for the Dallas Cowboys just weeks away of the 2024 NFL season.

The Dallas Cowboys have an explosive offense led by Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. However, the other side of the ball has been crucial for recent playoff losses, including last season’s shocker against the Green Bay Packers.

As a consequence, Dan Quinn was fired as defensive coordinator of the team and, after many rumors about who would take that place, Mike Zimmer was the chosen one.

Even with the change, the NFL was surprised about the lack of moves made by Jerry Jones in order to improve that unit. Now, the moves are coming trying to win the Super Bowl.

Who have the Dallas Cowboys signed in free agency?

According to a report from Mike Garafolo, the Dallas Cowboys will sign defensive tackle Linval Joseph. A reunion with Mike Zimmer as they worked together in the Minnesota Vikings.

“The Cowboys are finalizing a deal with DT Linval Joseph, as Josina Anderson reported. Source says he gets $2.5 million guaranteed and can earn up to $4 million in his reunion with DC Mike Zimmer.”

Linval Joseph was selected by the Giants with the No.46 overall pick in the 2010 Draft. Following four seasons in New York, the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $31 million contract.

He has also played for other teams such as the Los Angeles Chargers, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills. Joseph joins other recent moves on defense for the Cowboys such as Carl Lawson and Jordan Phillips.