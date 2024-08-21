Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones signs former Minnesota Vikings star to help Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones is making a lot of moves on defense for the Dallas Cowboys just weeks away of the 2024 NFL season.

Jerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys
© Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesJerry Jones owner of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Dallas Cowboys have an explosive offense led by Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. However, the other side of the ball has been crucial for recent playoff losses, including last season’s shocker against the Green Bay Packers.

As a consequence, Dan Quinn was fired as defensive coordinator of the team and, after many rumors about who would take that place, Mike Zimmer was the chosen one.

Even with the change, the NFL was surprised about the lack of moves made by Jerry Jones in order to improve that unit. Now, the moves are coming trying to win the Super Bowl.

Who have the Dallas Cowboys signed in free agency?

According to a report from Mike Garafolo, the Dallas Cowboys will sign defensive tackle Linval Joseph. A reunion with Mike Zimmer as they worked together in the Minnesota Vikings.

“The Cowboys are finalizing a deal with DT Linval Joseph, as Josina Anderson reported. Source says he gets $2.5 million guaranteed and can earn up to $4 million in his reunion with DC Mike Zimmer.”

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb has big answer for Jerry Jones after new contract offer by Dallas Cowboys

see also

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb has big answer for Jerry Jones after new contract offer by Dallas Cowboys

Linval Joseph was selected by the Giants with the No.46 overall pick in the 2010 Draft. Following four seasons in New York, the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $31 million contract.

Advertisement

He has also played for other teams such as the Los Angeles Chargers, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills. Joseph joins other recent moves on defense for the Cowboys such as Carl Lawson and Jordan Phillips.

Dak Prescott threatens to leave Dallas Cowboys in the near future

see also

Dak Prescott threatens to leave Dallas Cowboys in the near future

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Video: Highlights and goals from Columbus Crew’s 3-1 victory over Philadelphia Union in the 2024 Leagues Cup
Soccer

Video: Highlights and goals from Columbus Crew’s 3-1 victory over Philadelphia Union in the 2024 Leagues Cup

Patriots: Drake Maye sends a message to Jacoby Brissett on starting QB job
NFL

Patriots: Drake Maye sends a message to Jacoby Brissett on starting QB job

NFL News: Jerry Jones shuts down another quarterback controversy with Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones shuts down another quarterback controversy with Dallas Cowboys

Anthony Richardson gets brutally slammed by several Bengals players
NFL

Anthony Richardson gets brutally slammed by several Bengals players

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions