Just hours before the game against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Jets have lost one of their key players. According to a report from Ian Rapoport, guard Alijah Vera-Tucker is officially out for the rest of the season.

“Jets standout G Alijah Vera-Tucker did, in fact suffer a torn triceps that will knock him out indefinitely, land him on IR, and almost certainly end his season, sources say. Alijah Vera-Tucker, injured during a 1-on-1 drill, was playing his best football & was poised to help the young OLs.”

This is the first major setback for head coach Aaron Glenn’s new project. One of his top priorities was to protect quarterback Justin Fields, and this undoubtedly complicates the situation on the roster.

Who got hurt on the Jets?

Alijah Vera-Tucker got hurt with the New York Jets. At first, the hope was that the offensive lineman could return in the second half of the 2025 season, but that will not be possible. Rapoport described what Glenn’s backup plan would be.

“A big blow for the Jets offensive line. Alijah Vera-Tucker is hard to replace, but the Jets have center Joe Tippmann, who has played guard and Josh Myers, who has played guard and center. In addition, Chukwuma Okorafor, who has position flexibility. There are options.”

