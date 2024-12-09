NFL News: Vikings QB Sam Darnold makes bold confession after victory over Kirk Cousins' Falcons

Anyone who thought the NFC North had a guaranteed winner is completely wrong. The Minnesota Vikings secured a crucial victory over Kirk Cousins‘ Atlanta Falcons and continue to fight in the NFL. Once the game was over, it was Sam Darnold himself who shared his thoughts on not being able to close out the game when things got tough.

With yesterday’s victory, Kevin O’Connell’s squad secured their 11th win of the season, placing them in second place in their division, just behind the Detroit Lions.

Of course, throughout the game, the Falcons made things difficult for Darnold and company, something the former Jets quarterback mentioned after the game: “That was a lot of emotion for me,” Darnold said at his postgame press conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was just excited, man. I feel like I couldn’t just sit there just kind of stoic and straight-faced. I felt like I had to show a little bit of emotion for the fans and gave them what they wanted. That was a special moment for me,” he also stated.

Advertisement

Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons talks with Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings after the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 08, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Advertisement

On Monday, December 16, the Vikings will host Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears at their stadium, with the primary goal of continuing their winning streak to ultimately take control of the NFC North.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Lions QB Jared Goff sends strong warning to the rest of the teams after victory vs Packers

What’s next for Sam Darnold?

At the start of the season, all eyes were on what J.J. McCarthy could do in his NFL debut. Unfortunately for him and the Vikings, a serious injury forced him to give up his spot, which was then taken over by Sam Darnold. So far, the qb’s performances have left both fans and critics stunned.

Despite the outstanding performances from the former New York Jets QB and the team’s strong current form, the Vikings are leaning toward a shocking decision regarding the future of Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to reporter Adam Schefter, ahead of the game against the Falcons, Minnesota is still planning its future around McCarthy: “Despite the success he’s had replacing Kirk Cousins, whom he is facing off against today, Sam Darnold and the Vikings have not had any discussions regarding a long-term contract, per sources. Darnold is scheduled to be a free agent after this season.”

If Sam Darnold continues at this level and knowing he will be a free agent next season, he may be able to start negotiating a lucrative contract with any other franchise that aligns with his current standing in the league.

Advertisement

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to the scoreboard as they review an interception during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 10th, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

Advertisement

The final stretch for the Minnesota Vikings

With only four games remaining, the Vikings are on a quest to claim the NFC North title, a goal that has so far eluded Kevin O’Connell’s squad.

Advertisement

The first of these games will be at U.S. Bank Stadium, when they host the Chicago Bears on Monday, December 16. Then, the following weekend, more specifically on Sunday, December 22, they will once again play at home, this time against the Seattle Seahawks.

The last two games will be crucial in determining the Vikings’ future, as they are both divisional matchups. The first will take place at Lambeau Field against the Packers on Sunday, December 29. Finally, they will close out the regular season with a highly important game against the Lions on January 5.

Advertisement