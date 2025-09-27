NFL News: Kevin O’Connell turns heads with bold admission about Aaron Rodgers ahead of Vikings-Steelers showdown

Week 4 of the NFL delivers an exciting showdown outside U.S. soil, as the Minnesota Vikings face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin. Both teams enter the matchup as serious title contenders, raising the stakes for this international clash. Kevin O’Connell isn’t leaving anything to chance—he’s fully aware of the challenge that comes with facing none other than Aaron Rodgers.

The good news for the Vikings’ head coach is that his roster includes a battle-tested veteran who knows exactly what it’s like to face the former Packers and Jets quarterback. Harrison Smith, a legendary figure in Minnesota, will be looking to shut Rodgers down on every snap.

As the anticipation builds for this high-stakes matchup, the man leading the Vikings from the sideline knows it won’t be an easy task to contain the opposing quarterback—someone he considers one of the greatest passers in the history of the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They’re so unique and special,” O’Connell said of Smith and Rodgers, via the team website. “But at the same time, the physical attributes of Aaron, one of the greatest throwers of the football our league has seen. And then you pair that with what he what he does for three-and-a-half hours above the neck as well.

Harrison Smith #22 of the Minnesota Vikings.

Advertisement

“And then Harrison, kind of the same way. When you envision Minnesota Vikings football, at least when I do over the last few years, you think of that guy with the black arm sleeves and black gloves flying all over the field. We saw his impact pretty quick last week. Couldn’t be more happy to have him back in there.”

Advertisement

see also Steelers get positive update on Aaron Rodgers’ key weapon ahead of Dublin game in Week 4 vs Vikings

Smith’s respect for Rodgers

Smith is one of the few players in the league who knows what it’s like to record both two-plus sacks and two-plus interceptions against Rodgers. Still, he holds deep respect for the former Super Bowl champion with the Packers.

Advertisement

“He’s a very unique player to play against, just because of the way he plays the position and the things he’s able to do just with his awareness and his efficiency,” Smith said regarding Rodgers. “Even stuff you don’t notice, just his ball handling, his fakes, stuff like that, it’s really high level.

“It’s crazy when you see [21st season] on the scouting report. It’s always been a challenge playing against him — a very high level of appreciation for what he’s able to do and continue to do.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many players to watch out for

While the Vikings’ defense prepares for DK Metcalf’s elite speed and size, they cannot afford to overlook the ancillary pass-catching threats that make the Steelers’ offense dangerous.

Specifically, the emerging deep-threat ability of wide receiver Calvin Austin III has been a major surprise, as he leads the team in air yard share and has already found the end zone multiple times, giving Aaron Rodgers a crucial vertical target. Furthermore, tight end Pat Freiermuth remains a reliable security blanket and a significant red-zone target.

Advertisement

The Vikings‘ defense, which has shown a vulnerability to both the run and to routes over the middle of the field, must devise a plan to contain both the big-play potential of Austin and the chain-moving reliability of Freiermuth if they hope to secure a win.