Steelers get positive update on Aaron Rodgers’ key weapon ahead of Dublin game in Week 4 vs Vikings

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a win against the Minnesota Vikings in Ireland. This will give credibility to a team that is winning but not convincing anyone. To do so, Aaron Rodgers is glad to have the news that one of the offense’s best weapons is going to be available for the game.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that running back Jaylen Warren is expected to play despite having knee issues. However, Schefter also reported that the Steelers elevated RB Trey Sermon from the practice squad.

While the Steelers’ running game has not been good, Warren is an excellent pass-catcher with the ability to rack up yards after catch. Warren is very explosive and has big-time acceleration.

Despite competition, Warren is RB1

The Steelers drafted Kaleb Johnson and brought Kenneth Gainwell to the team. However, Johnson has failed to earn snaps, Gainwell has only 23 touches and Warren has 54. Warren is leading the team in scrimmage yards with 274 and has one touchdown to his name.

Warren was the RB2 of the team but once Najee Harris got waived, the team trusted him to get the workload. Warren has since delivered. Rodgers sees him as a great play-action and checkdown option, where he can make plays without risking throwing the ball downfield.

Vikings pose a big threat for the Steelers

Rodgers is not as mobile as he used to be, that’s normal. Father time gets us all, but the Vikings will get you too. Brian Flores is one of the most aggressive defensive coordinators in the NFL and will blitz constantly. If the Steelers don’t have a running game, Rodgers will be an easy target.

In the first two weeks, Rodgers was hit constantly. In Week 3, the quarterback made it a mission to get the ball out quick so he wasn’t getting pressured. However, this doesn’t allow the receivers to fully make their routes or limits them to only go on short routes, hence limiting the yards you can get.