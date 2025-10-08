Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Kevin Stefanski sends mixed signal on Shedeur Sanders’ role with Dillon Gabriel as QB1

Kevin Stefanski addressed the role of QB Shedeur Sanders with the Cleveland Browns, considering that Dillon Gabriel is the starting quarterback for the franchise in the 2025 NFL season.

By Ignacio Cairola

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
© (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Cleveland Browns continue to move forward under the leadership of Dillon Gabriel on offense. The franchise’s starting quarterback earned the role over Joe Flacco, who, after being benched, was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals. In this context, head coach Kevin Stefanski offered a hint regarding the new backup position, which would likely go to Shedeur Sanders.

With Gabriel as the starter, Deshaun Watson injured, Flacco gone, and Kenny Pickett with the Las Vegas Raiders, Sanders should be next in line competing for a spot in the Browns’ offensive game-calling rotation for the remainder of the season.

Stefanski, meanwhile, spoke about the overall QB room situation in the days leading up to the game against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Uncertainty looms over the team, which currently holds a 1-4 record.

Advertisement

Stefanski sends a confusing signal about the QB room

When asked during Wednesday’s press conference if Sanders would be the backup QB with Gabriel starting, the Browns head coach avoided giving a direct answer and sidestepped the question. “We’re still working through all aspects of the roster,” Stefanski said.

Shedeur Sanders watching from the sideline.

Shedeur Sanders watching from the sideline.

Advertisement

“I always have to be mindful of our players and our players’ development. I want to make sure that I’m always doing what’s best for our players, and, of course, our team. But with young players, I’m always thinking about — last week, making the change to Dillon, you have to think long and hard about that because these are young players that you’re so invested in their development. So, I’ll let the week play out, make a decision later on that,” Stefanski added.

Joe Flacco leaves Browns for Bengals: How many NFL teams has the veteran QB already played for?

see also

Joe Flacco leaves Browns for Bengals: How many NFL teams has the veteran QB already played for?

Who is Sanders competing with for the backup QB spot?

The Browns had listed Sanders as QB2 on their unofficial depth chart, but that spot isn’t confirmed for the rookie. Cleveland also has Bailey Zappe on the practice squad, creating a competition between the two. “We have to get through all of it. I’ll repeat, I really like the guys we have; we have to get through them all,” Stefanski said.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola
ALSO READ
Oklahoma HC Venables sends subtle message to Manning, Texas warning Sarkisian can’t save them
College Football

Oklahoma HC Venables sends subtle message to Manning, Texas warning Sarkisian can’t save them

Ravens get a recent update on Lamar Jackson’s injury
NFL

Ravens get a recent update on Lamar Jackson’s injury

Andy Reid, Travis Kelce take strong stance after Chiefs' underwhelming start with Patrick Mahomes
NFL

Andy Reid, Travis Kelce take strong stance after Chiefs' underwhelming start with Patrick Mahomes

Seahawks’ defense gets big blow after loss to Bucs
NFL

Seahawks’ defense gets big blow after loss to Bucs

Better Collective Logo