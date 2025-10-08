NFL News: Kevin Stefanski sends mixed signal on Shedeur Sanders’ role with Dillon Gabriel as QB1

Cleveland Browns continue to move forward under the leadership of Dillon Gabriel on offense. The franchise’s starting quarterback earned the role over Joe Flacco, who, after being benched, was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals. In this context, head coach Kevin Stefanski offered a hint regarding the new backup position, which would likely go to Shedeur Sanders.

With Gabriel as the starter, Deshaun Watson injured, Flacco gone, and Kenny Pickett with the Las Vegas Raiders, Sanders should be next in line competing for a spot in the Browns’ offensive game-calling rotation for the remainder of the season.

Stefanski, meanwhile, spoke about the overall QB room situation in the days leading up to the game against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Uncertainty looms over the team, which currently holds a 1-4 record.

Stefanski sends a confusing signal about the QB room

When asked during Wednesday’s press conference if Sanders would be the backup QB with Gabriel starting, the Browns head coach avoided giving a direct answer and sidestepped the question. “We’re still working through all aspects of the roster,” Stefanski said.

Shedeur Sanders watching from the sideline.

“I always have to be mindful of our players and our players’ development. I want to make sure that I’m always doing what’s best for our players, and, of course, our team. But with young players, I’m always thinking about — last week, making the change to Dillon, you have to think long and hard about that because these are young players that you’re so invested in their development. So, I’ll let the week play out, make a decision later on that,” Stefanski added.

Who is Sanders competing with for the backup QB spot?

The Browns had listed Sanders as QB2 on their unofficial depth chart, but that spot isn’t confirmed for the rookie. Cleveland also has Bailey Zappe on the practice squad, creating a competition between the two. “We have to get through all of it. I’ll repeat, I really like the guys we have; we have to get through them all,” Stefanski said.