NFL News: Kyle Shanahan faces rule blocking Klay Kubiak's promotion to 49ers' OC

Kyle Shanahan is doing everything he can to ensure the San Francisco 49ers have a successful 2025 season. However, it was recently revealed that his plan to name Klay Kubiak as offensive coordinator could be blocked by an NFL rule.

According to information from Jonathan Jones of CBS, Kubiak’s appointment would need to be reversed because NFL rules do not allow teams to promote an internal coach to a closed position without first announcing and conducting an open search.

It’s worth noting that Shanahan had also revealed that Kubiak had been filling that role for the past two seasons with the 49ers. The rule preventing his promotion is the ‘Rooney Rule,’ which, according to the NFL, is designed to “develop a deep, sustainable talent pool at all levels of the organization.”

This rule was established in 2003 and was adopted thanks to the efforts of the league’s Workplace Diversity Committee, now known as the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee. The rule was modified in 2021 to clarify that external candidates must be interviewed for positions like GM, head coach, and coordinators.

Who was the 49ers’ offensive coordinator until now?

Kyle Shanahan had been serving as both head coach and offensive coordinator. While it’s not uncommon for a head coach to take on the OC role, it’s also not the norm, as it depends on the team’s style of play and what the franchise requires.

How long has Kubiak been with the 49ers?

Kubiak had been working as the Offensive Passing Game Specialist since 2024, but he joined the 49ers in 2021 as the Defensive Quality Control Coach. From 2022 to 2023, he served as the Assistant Quarterbacks Coach. He was also a head coach at Jesuit College Preparatory, where he recorded a 24-11 record.