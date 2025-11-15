NFL News: Lions’ star Amon-Ra St.Brown receives update after clash with Commanders’ Daron Payne

A few days ago, a video surfaced that showed Washington Commanders‘ defensive tackle Daron Payne hitting Detroit Lions‘ wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The suspended player accused the wideout of punching him first, and then he posted that clip. Hence, if the NFL suspended Payne, will they suspend St. Brown?

To be fair with St. Brown, he also admitted to punching Payne in his podcast, which he regretted. The NFL fined Amon-Ra St. Brown $12,172. However, he won’t serve any suspension.

Clearly, the Commanders got the short end of the stick, as Payne even appealed but the suspension was upheld. Hence, there are clearly some irregularities from the league. The suspension was worse for the reactor and not the instigator of the issue.

St. Brown needs to be careful

People know Amon-Ra St. Brown as one of the elite wide receivers in the NFL, but he must be careful with these actions. The is the third time he’s been fined in his career.

St. Brown got fined $43,709 for a blindside block against Chicago back in 2023. After that, he had to pay $11,255 for a taunting penalty against Dallas in 2024. The Lions star is collecting fines every single year.

The Lions must thank their lucky stars St. Brown wasn’t suspended

Detroit has a massive game in store for this week. The Lions play on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles, defending Super Bowl champions. Hence, if the Lions had to face this team without their best offensive weapon, it would be a problem, especially on primetime.

St. Brown has 64 catches for 693 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He is a two-time All Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, among the best of the best in the NFL. He is also a team captain, so he is key for the team.