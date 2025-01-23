One of the pivotal moments in the NFL Divisional Round clash between the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens was a critical play involving Mark Andrews and Lamar Jackson. A dropped pass from Andrews ended the Ravens’ hopes of advancing to the next round of the playoffs.

Since that heartbreaking moment, Andrews had remained silent about the incident—until now. Taking to Instagram, he opened up about his feelings regarding the play and shared how he has been coping with the disappointment over the past few days.

“It’s impossible to adequately express how I feel. I’m absolutely gutted by what

happened on Sunday. I’m devastated for my teammates, my coaches and Ravens fans. I pour every ounce of my being into playing at the highest level possible, because I love my team and the game of football like nothing else. That is why it’s taken me until now to collect my thoughts and address this publicly,” Andrews wrote.

Andrews continued: “Even though the shock and disappointment are unlike anything I’ve felt before, I refuse to let the situation define me. I promise that this adversity will only make me stronger and fuel us as we move forward. I thank everyone who has shown me and our team genuine support these past several

days.”

Also, Andrews commented about the people who even though supported him. “Despite the negativity, I’ve seen heartfelt love and encouragement, including from those who have generously donated to the Breakthrough T1D organization. Even when the moment seems darkest, perspective can reveal that there’s still a lot of light in this world. I’m now going to do my part to bounce back and contribute to it.” Andrews ended.

John Harbaugh’s emotional message to Andrews and the Ravens

Despite the Ravens’ tough loss to the Bills, head coach John Harbaugh took a moment to uplift his team, delivering a heartfelt message that resonated with his players, including tight end Andrews.

“This is what I saw from you guys together—what you did together,” Harbaugh said. “Rejoicing in hope. Persistent through trials and tribulations. Brothers in arms, having each other’s backs and committed to the common goal of excellence.”

Harbaugh reflected on the journey the team had shared this NFL season, encouraging them to gain perspective and set their sights on the future. “You traveled far together this season,” he continued. “So, you’ve got to take stock, put things in perspective, and look forward. Ask yourself: How far can we go? How far can I go? Everybody does that. That’s why this is such a sobering day.”

Jackson comforted Andrews on the sideline

After a missed pass, Jackson was seen consoling Andrews on the sideline. “It’s all of us, bro. We’re a team. WE ARE A TEAM. It’s not just you,” Jackson said, offering words of encouragement. Andrews, visibly frustrated, responded by hitting the bench in frustration.