NFL News: Miami Dolphins make final career decision on standout weapon for Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins made an unexpected decision about the career of a veteran player who could have been a key weapon for star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the 2024 NFL season, but didn’t find too many opportunities to showcase his level.

With last Sunday’s win over the New York Jets, the Dolphins have a good chance of making the playoffs by playing in the Wild Card round. A 6-7 record and second place in the AFC East are small numbers, but they distance the Miami franchise from the rest of the division. With that in mind, it is important to know which players will be important for what lies ahead.

The Dolphins and Odell Beckham Jr. have mutually agreed to part ways, meaning the wide receiver, a possible important weapon for Tagovailoa, will be placed on waivers and will no longer be part of the Miami franchise’s roster. The information was announced by NFL insider Tom Pelissero on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Beckham Jr. will be available for any team to draft starting next Monday, Week 16 of the season. If no franchise claims him, the now-former Tagovailoa teammate will become an unrestricted free agent after hitting the waivers list. The 32-year-old wide receiver wants to have a better present elsewhere.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s time with the Dolphins

Beckham Jr. played a total of nine games for the Dolphins this season, none from the start. He has also not been a favorite target of the team’s quarterbacks, catching just nine passes this season, an average of one per week, for 44 yards and no touchdowns. The veteran wide receiver came to Miami in the offseason after a stint with the Baltimore Ravens.

The career of Beckham Jr. in the NFL

Beckham had a very promising start to his professional career. In 2014, he was voted the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, and from that point on, it looked like he would become one of the NFL’s best wide receivers based on what he did in his first few seasons with the New York Giants.

After multiple stints with different teams in the league, his career took him to Miami, where he could have been an important weapon for Tagovailoa. However, the veteran did not have much opportunity and was rarely sought after as a passing target, so his future will once again take him to another franchise. Beckham did not practice this week due to personal reasons, but will be available next week.

