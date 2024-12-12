The Miami Dolphins still have a chance to make the 2024 playoffs. With their hopes alive, Tua Tagovailoa has delivered an inspiring message to his teammates, setting aside his personal goals for the benefit of the team.

Before the 2024 NFL season began, the Dolphins were seen as strong contenders. The AFC East squad boasts an explosive offense led by Tua Tagovailoa, which has flourished under the guidance of head coach Mike McDaniel.

Unfortunately, their plans were derailed in Week 2 when Tua Tagovailoa suffered his third documented concussion. The quarterback missed four games, leaving Miami fighting to stage a late push for a playoff spot.

Tua Tagovailoa issues inspiring message to teammates ahead of season’s final stretch

The 2024 season is entering its final regular-season stretch. While some teams have already secured playoff berths, others, like the Dolphins, are still battling for a chance to advance.

Despite their early promise, Tua Tagovailoa’s Week 2 concussion was a significant setback. Miami lost three of the four games he missed, losses that might have been avoided with him on the field.

With a 6-7 record, the Dolphins are now clinging to the hope of earning a Wild Card spot. To do so, they must win all their remaining games to keep their postseason aspirations alive.

Individually, Tua Tagovailoa is having an outstanding season. He has completed 73.8% of his passes, approaching Drew Brees’ 2018 single-season record of 74.4%. Yet, Tagovailoa has made it clear that he prioritizes team success over personal accolades.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback of the Miami Dolphins

“To surpass any record in the NFL, I think is an accomplishment in itself,” Tagovailoa said, via a transcript from the team. “You’re talking about legends, Hall of Famers in the past that have played this game. You’re talking about future legends, future Hall of Famers that are playing now in this game. That would mean a lot, but I think for us, right now, just trying to keep the main goal, the main goal and to find a win this Sunday and go on a run that we’ve been talking about in that locker room as a team, that would be a little more special than any other record I would say.”

What is Tua Tagovailoa’s contract with the Dolphins?

The Dolphins have full confidence in Tua Tagovailoa as the cornerstone of their franchise. This offseason, they demonstrated their faith by making him one of the league’s highest-paid quarterbacks.

Tagovailoa signed a 4-year, $212 million contract with Miami, including $167.1 million in guaranteed money. The deal ensures he remains with the team through the 2028 season, cementing his role as the face of the franchise.

