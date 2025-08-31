NFL News: Micah Parsons makes big promise to Packers facing high expectations in Green Bay

Micah Parsons understands that, after becoming the highest-paid non quarterback in NFL history, he carries a huge responsibility with the Green Bay Packers. Following a surprising trade by the Dallas Cowboys, the player is not hiding and fully embraces the challenge.

“I’m not even going to lie. There’s a lot of expectations. I’ll be a fool not to think there aren’t expectations or there isn’t pressure in the position I’m stepping into. But then, again, that’s a blessing in itself. That means that they believed in me that much. They believe I have a future in this organization. They showed that in every way. So, that just alone just shows me the type of person I need to be in this building every day.”

The Packers believe Parsons is the missing piece to win the Super Bowl for the first time in almost 15 years. In recent seasons, Jordan Love and his teammates have come close, but they’ve never had a playmaker with Micah’s defensive skills and impact.

What did Packers give up for Micah Parsons?

The Green Bay Packers gave the Cowboys two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark in exchange for Micah Parsons. In addition, the star received a four-year, $188 million contract from his new team.

“I’m very determined. I would say these last four months have been probably the hardest four months of my life. It’s hard when you’re the soldier of the family. It’ hard to say when you’re unsure of yourself. But, during this time, it just made me stronger. It made me more mentally stronger that I can get through anything. It just showed me that, whatever happens, you can’t really control it. All you can do control is every day. I’m going to be ready. I’m going to be here to win games. I’m going to push these guys to do what we have to do to prove this organization was right about me.”

