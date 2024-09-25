Trending topics:
NFL News: Micah Parsons sends warning to Dallas Cowboys after loss against Ravens

Micah Parsons sent a strong message to all Dallas Cowboys players after a big loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

Micah Parsons linebacker of the Dallas Cowboys
Micah Parsons linebacker of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys are in big trouble after two consecutive losses against the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens. If they want to stay alive in the race for the Super Bowl, there’s no margin of error in Week 4 facing the Giants.

During the last few days, the defense has been severely criticized as they’ve allowed 120 points in the last three home games. That includes a shocking loss with the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs.

Now, Dak Prescott and the entire team have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL trying to survive early in the season. As a consequence, Parsons sent a wake up call.

What record does the Dallas Cowboys have?

The Dallas Cowboys have a 1-2 record and their schedule is brutal with upcoming games against the Giants, Steelers, Lions, 49ers, Falcons, Eagles, Texans and Commanders.

After the loss against the Ravens, Micah Parsons was very vocal about his teammates trying to become ‘Superman’ without fulfilling their duties. In a surprising statement, the defensive star double down on that point of view warning that, if there’s not a real change, disaster is possible.

“I mean, everyone says it (follow the game plan and be professional), but then again we got to see what happens Thursday (Giants). It’s very hard to tell because everyone was nodding their head like: ‘Yeah, we all agree.’ But at the same time, it’s not showing out on the field. I feel like as a competitor, at some point you got to be prideful enough to say, ‘I’m not going to allow this to happen to me.’ I just feel like some people are just allowing them to keep getting smacked in the face. When are you going to stand up?”

