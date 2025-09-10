Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers had a great start to the 2025 season after a 34-32 road victory against the New York Jets. Aaron Rodgers was sensational, throwing four touchdown passes and proving he still has the ability to play in the NFL.

However, not everything was positive for the Steelers. The defense allowed 394 total yards, with the most concerning part being that, just like last year in the playoffs, Pittsburgh couldn’t stop the running game, and the Jets piled up 182 yards on the ground with Justin Fields as a dual threat.

If Tomlin’s team wants to have any hope of reaching the Super Bowl, these numbers won’t be sustainable. In addition, a new problem has emerged ahead of the game against Seattle due to injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who got injured with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Derrick Harmon (DL), DeShon Elliott (SS), and Malik Harrison (LB) are injured for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that all three players are out for the game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“I’ll quickly give you an injury report. Derrick Harmon, I can anticipate it to continue to be out this week with his knee injury. Deshon Elliott the same with his knee and Malik Harrison the same with his knee. Those are three guys potentially scheduled to be out.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Aaron Rodgers takes a massive shot at Aaron Glenn and Jets after Steelers win over Justin Fields in Week 1

Tomlin also announced that Joey Porter Jr. was unable to finish the game against the Jets due to a hamstring injury, but he is optimistic the cornerback will be ready to face the Seahawks. Linebacker Nick Herbig could also be back for the home opener.