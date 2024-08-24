Trending topics:
NFL News: Mike Tomlin gives big update about who will be starting quarterback of Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin has to make a final decision between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields as starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t won the Super Bowl in more than 15 years and that produced a massive change of approach for the franchise. Surprisingly, Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan were very active in free agency bringing in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

That’s a huge improvement in the quarterback room after two disappointing seasons with Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. Furthermore, regarding the salary cap, Wilson and Fields are a bargain.

Now, one of the biggest stories in the NFL is who will be the starting quarterback for the Steelers. A veteran with a championship ring or an emerging young talent trying to fulfill his potential.

Who will be the starting QB for the Steelers?

In the final preseason game for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Detroit Lions, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields led touchdown drives in their last opportunity to convince Mike Tomlin.

All reporters expected Tomlin would announce his final decision at the podium in Ford Field, but, the head coach remains very cautious about who will start in Week 1 facing the Atlanta Falcons.

“We’ll make a decision at the end of our work week. This upcoming week, we have three days of Steelers vs Steelers work and why not do it then? It kind of minimizes the Steelers vs Steelers work when we start making decisions prior to the completion of that. We’ve got ample time to prepare for Atlanta and make whatever decisions or announcements regarding divisional labor or pecking orders and so forth. So, we will do it at the end of the work week.”

