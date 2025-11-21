Mike Tomlin is still not ready to determine whether Aaron Rodgers will play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the game against the Chicago Bears. The veteran suffered a fracture in his left wrist and, although he already returned to practice, the head coach preferred to take more time to make a decision that could define the future of the 2025 season.

“I thought I saw a solid effort, but it’s Friday and so we still got some time. He was listed as a partial participant and given a questionable designation. We’ll see where the weekend leads us.”

The Steelers have a 6-4 record, and a loss at Soldier Field could derail their Super Bowl hopes. It will be very difficult for Tomlin to convince Rodgers not to play, if that is the decision, considering that the Bears are one of the major rivals in his legendary career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Aaron Rodgers medically cleared to play for Steelers?

This was Mike Tomlin’s response when he was asked if Aaron Rodgers has been medically cleared to play for Steelers. “I don’t know what you mean when you guys ask that. As I mentioned, it’s non-surgical. As soon as they secure it and know that he can protect himself, they’ll be comfortable. So, I don’t know what you mean by that question.”

Who will be Steelers’ starting QB against Bears?

Mike Tomlin spoke about his decision-making process between a starting quarterback who definitely won’t be at 100 percent (Aaron Rodgers) and a backup like Mason Rudolph, who has shown he can lead the Steelers’ offense. “You know, it’s thoughtful decision making that you go through almost routinely, particularly this time of year when you get into the meat of things.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Mason Rudolph sends clear message to Mike Tomlin and Steelers about quarterback competition with Aaron Rodgers

Tomlin also didn’t want to give any hints about how comfortable he feels with Rodgers’ ability to play with a brace on his left wrist. “I’m not in the comfort business.”

Advertisement

What’s Aaron Rodgers’ injury?

Aaron Rodgers has a fracture in his left wrist, which could compromise his ability to grip the ball and take snaps under center. For this reason, for the first time this season, Mike Tomlin seems likely to go with a game-time decision at the quarterback position.

Advertisement

The reality is that the head coach didn’t seem very happy facing questions from reporters on a Friday due to Rodgers’ situation. This is what he said when asked what he will do between now and Sunday to determine who starts at quarterback. “I won’t do anything. I’m not a medical expert or Aaron. We’ll see.”