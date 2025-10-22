Mike Tomlin has faced several questions from reporters about the grass at Acrisure Stadium after the controversial game two weeks ago between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns.

Several players claimed that the field caused Miles Killebrew to suffer a season-ending injury and, in an incident that could have had another terrible outcome, Chris Boswell slipped while attempting a field goal and missed it.

Even Browns left guard Joel Bitonio went further, saying it was the worst setup he had ever played on. “That’s the worst field I’ve played on. It was kind of embarrassing that the National Football League, the best in the world, is playing on that.”

Is Acrisure Stadium grass or turf?

Acrisure Stadium features natural grass as its playing surface. Before the matchup between the Steelers and Browns, it had already been confirmed that the grass would be replaced immediately after that game, and the debut of the renovated surface would take place against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

This was Mike Tomlin’s hilarious response when he was asked if he was concerned about the playing surface at Acrisure. “Not from my perspective, man. I’m not a grass expert. I hadn’t cut my grass in a long time. I coach football. I’m going to stay in my lane. I don’t even know who cuts my grass.”

