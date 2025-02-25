Trending topics:
NFL News: Mike Tomlin’s Steelers set final deadline to decide between Justin Fields or Russell Wilson

The general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers has spoken at a press conference about who will quarterback Mike Tomlin's team for the 2025 NFL season, updating the Russell Wilson and Justin Fields situations.

By Ignacio Cairola

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, teammates on the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty ImagesRussell Wilson and Justin Fields, teammates on the Pittsburgh Steelers

One of the major storylines of the offseason has been the decision of who will be the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback for the 2025 NFL season. Head coach Mike Tomlin expects the organization to make a final decision and choose between Justin Fields or Russell Wilson for the position.

Both quarterbacks are out of contract. Wilson signed a one-year deal last offseason. A calf injury delayed his debut, leaving Fields as the starter until Week 7. When Tomlin decided the recovered former Seattle Seahawks QB would be the starter, the Steelers posted a 6-1 record, but then lost momentum in the final weeks and a streak of consecutive losses cast a pall of doubt over Russ’ continuity.

Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II has previously expressed that retaining both quarterbacks is unlikely as both Fields and Wilson are considered starting players, which would prevent a repeat of the 2024 season when the two shared the job.

In this context of rumors and crossed news, Steelers General Manager Omar Khan has stated what the team’s goal is regarding Wilson and Fields, who are interested in having a new contract with the Pittsburgh team. Now it is necessary to know when the final decision will be made.

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, both teammates of Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers’ deadline on Wilson or Fields’ continuity

Omar Khan said in a press conference that his goal is to “reach an agreement with a quarterback, preferably Justin Fields or Russell Wilson, before the start of free agency”. This means that the deadline to define the future of one or the other in Pittsburgh is March 10, when that period will begin. In addition, the General Manager stated that “all options are on the table.

“Until we get one of those guys, or two of those guys, or some combination of them signed up, you know. Had conversations with both Russ’s people and Justin’s representatives and with that, you know, we’ll see where it goes,” Khan also said. A decision on one or the other will end several weeks of speculation and rumors about the future of both players.

