Justin Fields had a very contrasting 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After Russell Wilson got injured in preseason, the former Chicago Bears player shined as the starting quarterback, leading Mike Tomlin’s team to a 4-2 record.

Despite his good results, when Wilson recovered, the head coach didn’t hesitate and sent Fields to the bench. For a moment, the decision seemed great with a 10-3 record, but everything ended in disaster with five consecutive losses and another early exit in the playoffs.

Now, Justin Fields will become a free agent with two clear goals. First, securing a good contract since he is only 25 years old. Second, signing with a team that gives him a real opportunity to compete for the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Justin Fields get contract extension from Steelers?

Justin Fields wants to play for the Steelers, but if Pittsburgh doesn’t guarantee him a “clear path” to be the starter, the New York Jets could be interested in the young quarterback, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler.

“Justin Fields is going to be a hot name in free agency. Outside of Sam Darnold, the current top free agent quarterback, Fields can make a strong argument for number two. I’m told Fields is open to a return to Pittsburgh. He had a good experience there. The belief is that Pittsburgh is also open to that too, but he wants a clear runway to start a full season. He would like to be the guy wherever he goes. The Jets are a sleeper option here. They could have some interest. They like the idea of a dual threat quarterback. I’m told that Justin Fields has looked at that roster and sees some intrigue there.”

Advertisement