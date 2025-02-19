Justin Fields had a very contrasting 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After Russell Wilson got injured in preseason, the former Chicago Bears player shined as the starting quarterback, leading Mike Tomlin’s team to a 4-2 record.
Despite his good results, when Wilson recovered, the head coach didn’t hesitate and sent Fields to the bench. For a moment, the decision seemed great with a 10-3 record, but everything ended in disaster with five consecutive losses and another early exit in the playoffs.
Now, Justin Fields will become a free agent with two clear goals. First, securing a good contract since he is only 25 years old. Second, signing with a team that gives him a real opportunity to compete for the Super Bowl.
Will Justin Fields get contract extension from Steelers?
Justin Fields wants to play for the Steelers, but if Pittsburgh doesn’t guarantee him a “clear path” to be the starter, the New York Jets could be interested in the young quarterback, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler.
“Justin Fields is going to be a hot name in free agency. Outside of Sam Darnold, the current top free agent quarterback, Fields can make a strong argument for number two. I’m told Fields is open to a return to Pittsburgh. He had a good experience there. The belief is that Pittsburgh is also open to that too, but he wants a clear runway to start a full season. He would like to be the guy wherever he goes. The Jets are a sleeper option here. They could have some interest. They like the idea of a dual threat quarterback. I’m told that Justin Fields has looked at that roster and sees some intrigue there.”
see also
NFL News: Report confirms if Aaron Rodgers will play for Steelers to replace Russell Wilson