The Carolina Panthers want to be a contender in the NFL. That’s why they made a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears in order to get Bryce Young with the first overall pick in the 2023 Draft.

Frank Reich has taken over as head coach after his bittersweet tenure with the Indianapolis Colts. Though he is a tremendous mentor, the star prospect from Alabama won’t be enough to produce a massive turnaround for the franchise.

Furthermore, the NFC South will have new faces all over the place at the quarterback position. Derek Carr with the Saints, Baker Mayfield playing for the Buccaneers and Desmond Ridder at Atlanta. In a wide open race, the Panthers are on the move.

Justin Houston is new player of the Carolina Panthers

Justin Houston has officially signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers. The veteran should make a tremendous tandem alongside Brian Burns.

Houston was drafted in 2011 by the Kansas City Chiefs and played eight seasons with them. Then, the outside linebacker had experience with the Colts (2019-2020) and the Baltimore Ravens (2021-2022).

The defensive player is 34-years old and has been named four times to the Pro Bowl. He’s racked 111.5 sacks in his career. Frank Reich knows Justin Houston perfectly well after their tenure at Indianapolis and he will fit instantly in the 3-4 scheme for Carolina.