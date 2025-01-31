Patrick Mahomes is very close to the famous three-peat with the Kansas City Chiefs. This was his response when a reporter asked him about the inevitable comparison to stars like Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant, who achieved that feat in the NBA.

“I mean, I think you always want to leave a legacy and kind of make your imprint on history. But more than anything, you just want to accomplish a goal that you have with your teammates. We know it’s a hard process to win the Super Bowl. We now it’s a hard week in and week out, but I’m proud of how our guys have went about that process. We now it’s not going to be easy. This team we’re playing is a really good football team, but, we’re going to go out there and put our best effort. Play as a team and hopefully that’s enough to get a win.”

In the entire history of the NFL, no team has won the Super Bowl three years in a row. Therefore, if Mahomes lifts another trophy, he could enter the discussion as the greatest athlete of all time.

Is Patrick Mahomes the greatest of all time?

Patrick Mahomes admitted that, although he has heard many experts consider him the greatest player of all time in the NFL, he still has a long way to go. The quarterback even stated that he has never compared himself to those legends from other sports like Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant.

“I think more than anything you see the competitors that they are. They were going to do whatever it takes to win. That’s what you have to be in order to have success in professional sports. You have to be a competitor. Someone that’s going to put in the work every single week. Watching them and listening to things when they talk about, that’s helped shape my career and how I have to work. Obviously, I feel like there’s still a long way for me to go and to be mentioned with those guys, but, I’ll try to do whatever I can to be as close as I can be.”

