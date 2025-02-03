The Baltimore Ravens fell short of Super Bowl glory again, but they’re not ready to throw in the towel yet. With Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh staying on the organization, the expectations for the 2025 NFL season will once again be through the roof.

And even though the offseason has just begun, the front office isn’t wasting a single second. And their latest move is one that should give Jackson and Harbaugh reasons for optimism.

On Monday, the Ravens confirmed that offensive coordinator Todd Monken is staying for at least another year. Last week, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN had already anticipated this contract extension.

Monken’s importance for Jackson, Harbaugh in Baltimore

Monken, 58, drew interest from other NFL teams with head coaching openings before those franchises chose other candidates. His extension is a good sign for Jackson and Harbaugh, who’ve noticed significant improvement on the Ravens’ offense since his arrival.

Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on August 12, 2024 in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Monken arrived in Baltimore for the 2023 NFL season, and his impact was immediate. Jackson was named MVP that year, and the offense continued to shine in 2024.

The Ravens led the league in rushing yards and total yards this season, ranking third in points. And once again, Jackson is a firm candidate to win the NFL MVP award. Therefore, it’s safe to say that Monken became an important leader for the franchise.

Harbaugh, Jackson aim to lead Ravens to long-awaited Super Bowl appearance

It’s been more than a decade since Baltimore last got past the AFC Championship Game. The last time the Ravens made the Super Bowl came in 2013, when John Harbaugh’s team beat the San Francisco 49ers coached by his brother, Jim.

John has yet to win a Super Bowl with Lamar Jackson as his quarterback, but with Monken staying for at least another year, he has reasons to believe. Only time will tell us whether this extension proves enough to finally go the distance.

