Winning the Super Bowl is without any doubt the biggest dream of any NFL player. But of course, getting to the top is extremely hard. If not, look at Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, who have not even reached the big game yet. Peyton Manning, however, believes it’s just a matter of time before they get a ring.

During an appearance on ESPN‘s ‘Pat McAfee Show,’ the 5x NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion claimed that both the Buffalo Bills quarterback and the Baltimore Ravens star will eventually succeed, sending an encouraging message to Allen and Jackson.

“I think Josh and Lamar will both get there. But until then, they will both have to own it, and they are doing it. They’re not hiding from it, and I think their time will come,” Manning explained, as quoted by the Ravens’ official website.

Manning believes playoff losses will help Allen, Jackson in the future

Both Allen and Jackson have made deep playoff runs but always fell short of a Super Bowl appearance. The closest they came was making the AFC Championship Game, but both quarterbacks were stopped by the same opponent: the Kansas City Chiefs.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills and Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens embrace after the game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Only three points gave the Chiefs the edge in 2024 and 2025, but the truth is that Patrick Mahomes already has three rings―and has a chance to win a fourth one on Sunday―while Allen and Jackson are still waiting for their first.

Still, Manning believes that having this playoff experience will prove valuable for both Allen and Jackson in the long term: “I would rather – and I think Josh Allen and Lamar feel the same way – have my heart ripped out in the AFC Championship by three points as opposed to finishing 7-10 and you probably smoke a cigar in the locker room after that last win because you’re kind of in a good mood. The truth is you’re a bad team and you’re so far away.”

Manning understands Allen, Jackson’s situations

It’s safe to say that Manning can completely relate to these quarterbacks. Even though he quickly lived up to the expectations set by being a first-overall pick out of Tennessee, it took him years to taste the ultimate glory.

In fact, Manning was in the same spot as Jackson at this point: he had been named NFL MVP twice but was still ringless with a 3-5 playoff record. Eventually, he won two Super Bowl rings: one of them with the Indianapolis Colts, and the other one with the Denver Broncos.

Allen and Jackson have yet to at least play in a Super Bowl, but Manning’s path could serve as inspiration. For now, their respective teams still put them in a position to get over the hump, but we’ll have to wait and see.