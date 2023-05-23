The Baltimore Ravens want to make things up with Lamar Jackson after giving him a hard time this offseason. Now, rumors say that the AFC North squad might land an elite wide receiver to bolster the quarterback’s offense this year.

Lamar Jackson finally got what he wanted all this time. After looking for a long-term deal, the quarterback agreed terms with the Ravens to extend his contract for five more years, becoming the highest-paid player in the NFL.

After closing the deal, the Ravens decided to give Lamar Jackson more weapons to improve his offense. They already have an elite group of wide receivers, but now they could land another top player to help the quarterback succeed this year.

Rumor: Ravens could sign another elite wide receiver for Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best offenses of the league. They recently signed Odell Beckham Jr. and drafted Zay Flowers, so Lamar Jackson will have some new weapons to use, but it seems like it’s not enough.

After those two new signings, Jackson said that it would be easy for him to throw for more than 6,000 yards. Now, a new elite wide receiver wants to make that objective easier for the quarterback by playing for the Ravens.

DeAndre Hopkins has made it clear that Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and that he would love to play for him soon. The receiver is no longer comfortable with the Arizona Cardinals, and the team would be also interested in moving on from him.

“I love Lamar Jackson,” Hopkins said in an interview for the ‘I am athlete’ podcast. “Obviously he’s one of the greats, and I would be lying to sit here and say it wouldn’t be an honor one day to play with a great guy and a great quarterback like Lamar.”

Recently, Hopkins revealed that Josh Allen is the top quarterback he would love to play with. Of course he named Lamar Jackson, but it seems like there are other options also available for him.