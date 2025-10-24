Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Browns could reportedly be ready to name Shedeur Sanders as their starting quarterback

After many weeks of controversy, the Cleveland Browns and Kevin Stefanski have reportedly made a final decision regarding Shedeur Sanders' future as starting quarterback.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Shedeur Sanders quarterback of the Cleveland Browns
© David Jensen/Getty ImagesShedeur Sanders quarterback of the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski are ready to start Shedeur Sanders, even though currently all the confidence is in Dillon Gabriel. According to a report by Tony Rizzo, the goal is to give Shedeur at least four games to show his potential in the NFL.

“I was told by two different sources. One said Shedeur will start the last four games of the season. No matter what. Unless the Browns win every game through the Titans week, Shedeur will play the Bears, Bills, Steelers and Bengals. They want to see what he’s got. Another person said, he could be in play earlier than that.”

At the moment, Shedeur is the backup quarterback and only has Gabriel ahead of him on the depth chart following Joe Flacco’s move to Cincinnati. The veteran shined in the Bengals’ victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, sparking a wave of criticism toward general manager Andre Berry about why he traded Flacco and, if the season is already lost, why not give Sanders a chance. It seems the plan is underway.

Advertisement

Who is starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns?

Dillon Gabriel is the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, but according to Rizzo, it wouldn’t be a permanent role through the end of the season. Unless the rookie wins the next six games, which seems unlikely, Shedeur Sanders will get his opportunity.

Gabriel would play against the Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Raiders, 49ers, and Titans, while, as the information mentions, Sanders would have that last month of the regular season to prove why the Browns used a fifth-round pick on him, even though they already had another rookie quarterback on the roster, a veteran like Flacco, and Kenny Pickett.

Advertisement
NFL News: Dillon Gabriel takes a very controversial shot at Shedeur Sanders amid Browns quarterback competition

see also

NFL News: Dillon Gabriel takes a very controversial shot at Shedeur Sanders amid Browns quarterback competition

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Browns confirm controversial quarterback decision about Shedeur Sanders
NFL

Browns confirm controversial quarterback decision about Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders sends clear message amid Browns' QB situation
NFL

Shedeur Sanders sends clear message amid Browns' QB situation

QB called out by Shedeur reportedly entering NCAA transfer portal
College Football

QB called out by Shedeur reportedly entering NCAA transfer portal

Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon joins Michael Jordan in prestigious list after scoring 50 points vs Warriors
NBA

Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon joins Michael Jordan in prestigious list after scoring 50 points vs Warriors

Better Collective Logo