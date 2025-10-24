The Cleveland Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski are ready to start Shedeur Sanders, even though currently all the confidence is in Dillon Gabriel. According to a report by Tony Rizzo, the goal is to give Shedeur at least four games to show his potential in the NFL.

“I was told by two different sources. One said Shedeur will start the last four games of the season. No matter what. Unless the Browns win every game through the Titans week, Shedeur will play the Bears, Bills, Steelers and Bengals. They want to see what he’s got. Another person said, he could be in play earlier than that.”

At the moment, Shedeur is the backup quarterback and only has Gabriel ahead of him on the depth chart following Joe Flacco’s move to Cincinnati. The veteran shined in the Bengals’ victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, sparking a wave of criticism toward general manager Andre Berry about why he traded Flacco and, if the season is already lost, why not give Sanders a chance. It seems the plan is underway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns?

Dillon Gabriel is the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, but according to Rizzo, it wouldn’t be a permanent role through the end of the season. Unless the rookie wins the next six games, which seems unlikely, Shedeur Sanders will get his opportunity.

Gabriel would play against the Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Raiders, 49ers, and Titans, while, as the information mentions, Sanders would have that last month of the regular season to prove why the Browns used a fifth-round pick on him, even though they already had another rookie quarterback on the roster, a veteran like Flacco, and Kenny Pickett.

Advertisement