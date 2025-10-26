Kevin Stefanski confirmed that despite the Browns’ 32-13 loss to the New England Patriots, Dillon Gabriel will remain the starting quarterback in Cleveland after the bye week. It’s a clear message to Shedeur Sanders because, even with huge offensive struggles, he won’t be given the opportunity.

“I just want to make the point that we just have to be better in every area and we’ll look at everything we do including how we’re putting these guys in position to succeed. Are we doing enough with the quarterback position? We need to do a better job and I think I know the answer. The answer is yes.”

The Cleveland Browns have already fallen far behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North and don’t have much of a chance to make the playoffs as a wild card team either. For that reason, the bye week seemed like the right time to turn to Shedeur, but that’s not going to happen.

Is Shedeur Sanders starting for Cleveland Browns?

No. Shedeur Sanders is not starting for the Browns, and that doesn’t seem likely to change anytime soon. Cleveland will have its bye week and then face the New York Jets. In that game, Dillon Gabriel will be the QB1.

The big question is whether, as the losses start to pile up, Stefanski will change his mind and give Sanders a chance. It’s important to remember that, just this week, a report from Tony Rizzo suggested that the Browns’ plan is supposedly to test Shedeur as the starter in the last four games of the season against the Bears, Bills, Steelers, and Bengals.

“When you lose like this, you have to look at everything. Every position. It’s frustrating where we are as a team. So, we have to look at every position, but, just let me say that, with a young quarterback, there’s going to be ups and downs.”