Rob Gronkowski has had a very bad streak predicting what will happen with the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Two years ago, the legendary teammate of Tom Brady said they would lose against the Eagles, and last season, he predicted they would fall to the San Francisco 49ers.

Now, the future Hall of Famer appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to talk about what could happen in a few days. It seems that Gronk’s predictions could become a new tradition on television.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs just defeated the Buffalo Bills in an epic AFC Championship game, while the Eagles convincingly beat Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders in the NFC.

Who will win the Super Bowl 2025?

According to Rob Gronkowski, the Kansas City Chiefs will win the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. The former star player even dared to predict the exact score of the most anticipated game of the year.

“Well, I will not go against the Chiefs for a third time in a row. So, the Kansas City Chiefs 30, the Philadelphia Eagles 26. For all you Philly fans out there, you should be happy about that pick, because, obviously, I’m wrong every single year.”

