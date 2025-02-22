Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams were very close to eliminating the Super Bowl champion Eagles in the playoffs, but despite that, Matthew Stafford could leave the team ahead of next season.

The situation is really strange considering that the Rams have a promising future with a young roster that has finally been rebuilt to continue competing for championships. The big problem is that their great leader could say goodbye.

In recent weeks, rumors about Stafford and a blockbuster trade have been swirling. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants are mentioned as options if the player becomes available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Rams trade Matthew Stafford?

According to a report by Tom Pelissero, the Rams have already given permission to Matthew Stafford’s agent to speak with other teams. Additionally, the insider said on The Rich Eisen Show that an unexpected name could be his replacement in Los Angeles.

“The most inexpensive option, that’s not yet available, one we haven’t mentioned, would be Kirk Cousins who’s got a foundation on that offense and knows Sean McVay. If the Falcons eventually release him, that would be a situation where you would potentially get him for the minimum and you could spend all that additional money on other players to try to bolster a really talented young Rams team.”

Advertisement