Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Sean McVay and Rams might sign shocking quarterback to replace Matthew Stafford

In a bold move that could reshape the landscape of the NFL, Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are exploring the possibility of signing a surprising quarterback to take the helm as they navigate an uncertain future without Matthew Stafford.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Sean McVay head coach of the Los Angeles Rams
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesSean McVay head coach of the Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams were very close to eliminating the Super Bowl champion Eagles in the playoffs, but despite that, Matthew Stafford could leave the team ahead of next season.

The situation is really strange considering that the Rams have a promising future with a young roster that has finally been rebuilt to continue competing for championships. The big problem is that their great leader could say goodbye.

In recent weeks, rumors about Stafford and a blockbuster trade have been swirling. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants are mentioned as options if the player becomes available.

Advertisement

Will Rams trade Matthew Stafford?

According to a report by Tom Pelissero, the Rams have already given permission to Matthew Stafford’s agent to speak with other teams. Additionally, the insider said on The Rich Eisen Show that an unexpected name could be his replacement in Los Angeles.

“The most inexpensive option, that’s not yet available, one we haven’t mentioned, would be Kirk Cousins who’s got a foundation on that offense and knows Sean McVay. If the Falcons eventually release him, that would be a situation where you would potentially get him for the minimum and you could spend all that additional money on other players to try to bolster a really talented young Rams team.”

Advertisement
NFL imposes huge fine on Eagles player after Patrick Mahomes was hit by Jalen Carter during Chiefs loss in Super Bowl

see also

NFL imposes huge fine on Eagles player after Patrick Mahomes was hit by Jalen Carter during Chiefs loss in Super Bowl

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

NFL insider reveals key details on Vikings QB Daniel Jones’ future with the franchise
NFL

NFL insider reveals key details on Vikings QB Daniel Jones’ future with the franchise

NFL News: Patriots icon Tom Brady reveals in six-word message which team still gives him nightmares
NFL

NFL News: Patriots icon Tom Brady reveals in six-word message which team still gives him nightmares

Mavericks star Kyrie Irving issues strong warning to the NBA about PJ Washington
NBA

Mavericks star Kyrie Irving issues strong warning to the NBA about PJ Washington

Shaquille O’Neal makes a bold statement, revealing the three players he believes could compete in his era
NBA

Shaquille O’Neal makes a bold statement, revealing the three players he believes could compete in his era

Better Collective Logo