The Pittsburgh Steelers are at a crucial point in their 2025 season after losing two consecutive games against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Green Bay Packers.

Mike Tomlin’s team had a 4-1 record with full control of the AFC North, but, that division lead is now close to disappearing. The biggest threat is the Baltimore Ravens, who, with Lamar Jackson’s return, are now at 3-5 and could be just one game behind following Week 9.

Therefore, in what promises to be a great duel between Aaron Rodgers and Daniel Jones, the Steelers cannot afford to fail at home against the Indianapolis Colts. The big problem is that the defense has not responded, and to make matters worse, injuries have depleted the safety position.

Who is out for Steelers with injury vs Colts?

Scotty Miller (finger), Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring/knee), and Jabrill Peppers (quadricep) have been officially ruled out by the Pittsburgh Steelers for the game against the Indianapolis Colts. It’s important to remember that this week DeShon Elliott was placed on injured reserve along with Daniel Ekuale.

Additionally, just hours before the crucial matchup, the Steelers also confirmed that they have downgraded linebacker Cole Holcomb (illness) and safety Chuck Clark (illness) to out for Sunday’s game at Acrisure Stadium.

So, in summary, the Steelers will be without three safeties to try to stop Daniel Jones: Elliott, Peppers, and Clark. That leaves Mike Tomlin with only two players at the position (Juan Thornhill and Kyle Dugger), which could force him to use Jalen Ramsey as a safety in certain packages.

