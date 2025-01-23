Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Super Bowl champion mocks Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs controversy with referees in playoffs

A legendary Super Bowl champion takes a shot at Patrick Mahomes, fueling the fiery debate surrounding the Chiefs and their controversial calls in the playoffs.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Patrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
© David Eulitt/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is two victories away from changing football history forever. The quarterback has the opportunity to win a third consecutive Super Bowl despite facing a great deal of criticism.

Now, before the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills, the debate focuses on the referees allegedly helping the Chiefs with controversial calls to protect the star player. For example, unnecessary roughness or personal fouls that seemed overly harsh in the Divisional Round for the Texans.

In this scenario, the Kansas City Chiefs have become the preferred target for fans and experts. Something not seen since the era of Tom Brady and the Patriots, when their victories were also filled with controversy involving the officials.

Can the Chiefs win the Super Bowl?

The Chiefs are favorites to defeat the Bills and reach the Super Bowl. In this atmosphere full of controversy, Rob Gronkowski sent a ‘piece of advice’ to Buffalo on how to try to stop Patrick Mahomes. It all happened during an appearance in Up & Adams.

“Oh, I also know how the Bills can win. When they sack Patrick Mahomes, just touch him, don’t do anything more. Don’t throw him too hard down on the ground. You might get a penalty (laughs).”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

