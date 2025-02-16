Travis Kelce opened up alongside his brother Jason in the latest episode of New Heights and tried to find an explanation after the Kansas City Chiefs lost 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

“I already congratulated the Eagles. They were firing on all cylinders coming out and it just felt like we just never had control over what was going on in that game. The effort, the focus and the work that we put in, that wasn’t the reason (why Chiefs lost).”

Now, the star is facing a moment of great uncertainty as he must decide in the coming weeks whether to return with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs or announce his retirement from football.

What did Travis Kelce say about Andy Reid?

Travis Kelce was surprised by how quickly the game slipped away from Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Moreover, after many experts criticized Andy Reid’s offensive game plan in New Orleans, the legendary tight end was very clear in stating that the head coach is not to blame for the loss.

“Honestly, going into the game, I felt as confident as I ever felt in going into a Super Bowl or a playoff game or a big game in my life. For a bunch of reasons, it just didn’t happen. Every time we made a big play or we got something going, a penalty would happen or we were going backwards. Then, on top of that, just not executing the play calls. It wasn’t the play calls. It was a cumulative effort of everybody just not finding a way to get it done. To happen on the biggest stage sucks, but, to have it happen for the second time in my career on the biggest stage, it’s tough.”

