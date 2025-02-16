Trending topics:
NFL News: Travis Kelce admits Andy Reid is not the one to blame for Chiefs loss in Super Bowl against Eagles

In the aftermath of the Chiefs' tough 40-22 Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, Travis Kelce is setting the record straight. Andy Reid is not to blame. While criticism has surrounded the offensive game plan, the star tight end insists the loss wasn't on the head coach.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Travis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Jaime Squire/Getty ImagesTravis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce opened up alongside his brother Jason in the latest episode of New Heights and tried to find an explanation after the Kansas City Chiefs lost 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

“I already congratulated the Eagles. They were firing on all cylinders coming out and it just felt like we just never had control over what was going on in that game. The effort, the focus and the work that we put in, that wasn’t the reason (why Chiefs lost).”

Now, the star is facing a moment of great uncertainty as he must decide in the coming weeks whether to return with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs or announce his retirement from football.

What did Travis Kelce say about Andy Reid?

Travis Kelce was surprised by how quickly the game slipped away from Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Moreover, after many experts criticized Andy Reid’s offensive game plan in New Orleans, the legendary tight end was very clear in stating that the head coach is not to blame for the loss.

“Honestly, going into the game, I felt as confident as I ever felt in going into a Super Bowl or a playoff game or a big game in my life. For a bunch of reasons, it just didn’t happen. Every time we made a big play or we got something going, a penalty would happen or we were going backwards. Then, on top of that, just not executing the play calls. It wasn’t the play calls. It was a cumulative effort of everybody just not finding a way to get it done. To happen on the biggest stage sucks, but, to have it happen for the second time in my career on the biggest stage, it’s tough.”

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

