Travis Kelce has officially confirmed that he will play next season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Retirement is not an option for the tight end, who, through a message to Pat McAfee, guaranteed that he will be back.

“I’m coming back for sure. I’m going to try and get to the best shape I’ve been this offseason and get back to the mountain top. I’ve got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got guys ready for battle. I can’t go out like that.”

Although McAfee joked with the word “sources” to deliver the information, it was very clear from the start that the conversation was directly with Kelce. Now, everything is set for the legend to try to win another Super Bowl alongside Patrick Mahomes.

Will Travis Kelce retire from football?

No. Travis Kelce has confirmed to Pat McAfee in that text message that he will not retire and that he plans to be in his best physical shape for the 2025 season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

What does seem certain is that Kelce’s career will only extend for one more year, which aligns perfectly with the current length of his contract. No matter what happens, 2026 is not an option. One last shot at the Super Bowl and then retirement.

