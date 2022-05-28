Even though he's one of the most productive players in the National Football League, Travis Kelce is under one of the cheapest deals for a superstar.

It's not a secret that the NFL has become a passing league now more than ever, which translates to quarterbacks and wide receivers making top-dollar. But tight ends also run routes, catch passes, and are heavily involved in blocking.

Still, tight ends don't make nearly half what wideouts make. That's been the case for quite some time, with Jimmy Graham demanding to make as much as a WR when he was one of the best TEs in the league.

That trend is evident again nowadays with Travis Kelce. Despite putting up better numbers than most WRs and being one of the best blockers in the league, he's making less than $15 million a year, which is something George Kittle just can't believe.

George Kittle Says He's 'Mind-Boggled' By Travis Kelce's Salary

"I mean Travis Kelce, six seasons in a row, 1000 yards," Kittle said. "I'm pretty sure he has the most receiving yards over any wide receiver, skill position in the last six years. He gets paid half of what a wide receiver makes, which just boggles my mind. I mean, to me, Travis Kelce, he's been doing it for so long and at such a high level. And he doesn't have an off game. I think he has one bad game a year, and it's just because he's getting triple-teamed."

Kelce Isn't Too Worried About Money

Kelce, however, doesn't seem to care that much about the money. For him, it's all about leaving a legacy with the Kansas City Chiefs and doing whatever he can to help his team be competitive:

"I appreciate Kittle saying that," Kelce said. "That's my guy and he always wants to see every tight end get paid as much as their production is. But at the same time, I signed my contract understanding what I had. I put a lot into this, man. Money, in my mind, is almost secondary at this point in my career. I'm here for the legacy and I'm here to try and make the Kansas City Chiefs the best team possible. So that’s my main focus. That's why I'm here."

Those are the words of a leader and a guy who takes a team-first approach on and off the field. But as noble as he is, there's no doubt that he's perhaps the most underpaid player in the league right now if compared to his production and impact.