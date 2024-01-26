NFL News: What will be the next team of Bill Belichick in 2024?

Bill Belichick won’t have a team in the 2024 season. After announcing his departure from the New England Patriots, the legendary head coach has been left without offers. Undoubtedly, nothing has been the same since he showed the exit door to Tom Brady.

The Atlanta Falcons had two interviews with him, but, in the end, owner Arthur Blank chose Raheem Morris to lead their rebuilding process after his great job as defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams.

As a consequence, the big question in the NFL is if Bill Belichick will have a team in 2024. Right now, it is fair to say that the odds are really slim considering the latest decisions by many franchises.

It’s important to remember that Belichick is 71-years and is chasing Don Shula for most wins by a head coach in NFL history. That record, and hoisting a Vince Lombardi trophy without Brady, will end the debate about the greatest of all time.

Which NFL teams have vacancies at head coach for 2024?

At the moment, only two teams are yet to announce their head coach for the 2024 season: the Washington Commanders and the Seattle Seahawks. These vacancies became available after the dismissal of Ron Rivera and Pete Carroll.

According to many reports, Bill Belichick has no shot at any of those. The Commanders have already confirmed they won’t pursue the legend and the Seahawks have Dan Quinn, Mike Vrabel and Ben Johnson as favorites.

Right now, these franchises have confirmed their new head coaches: Jerod Mayo (New England Patriots), Dave Canales (Carolina Panthers), Raheem Morris (Atlanta Falcons), Brian Callahan (Tennessee Titans) and Jim Harbaugh (Los Angeles Chargers).

Furthermore, three teams announced major decisions about their current situation. Mike McCarthy will stay with the Dallas Cowboys, the Pittsburgh Steelers will extend Mike Tomlin’s contract and Antonio Pierce is no longer interim as he’ll take over the Raiders’ job permanently.